These positive acts during lockdown will warm even the coldest heart
As SA enters day five of a 21-day national lockdown, it's easy to feel down about the physical distancing, lack of social interaction and restricted movement regulations. Oh, and the economy.
Of course, SA is not the only country feeling the effects of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Globally, countries are on lockdown, have restriction access and promote staying at home.
Despite the doom and gloom, there have been rays of sunshine and people share how they have started virtual dinners, exercising despite the limitations and seen more kindness over the past few days.
Here are just some examples to warm your heart.
SANDF pushing a gogo's trolley
✊🏾 Together pic.twitter.com/1AYVWt315e— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 30, 2020
A marathon on a balcony? Yes, it's possible
Virtual dinners - it's a thing
Virtual date during this crazy time. He told me to get cute (in my robe) and got food delivered to me: dinner and a movie. 😭🤰🏿 pic.twitter.com/2U6WtqHz3G— The Bag. (@Ayyyyyeoh) March 28, 2020
The virtual choir that will melt your heart
Zoom hook-ups
Fam Bam dinner via @zoom_video_communications 💥 I was missing my loud, full of love & joy family. So, as in business, I asked my family to commune. What a delightful 90 minutes. 💥 And a chance for the entire fam to wish @jeaniqueee A Happy Birthday 🍰 💥 Anyone needing fam time, join us next Sunday. 💥 #fambam #zoom #virtualdinner #biglaughs #greatjoy #sundaydinner #weareinittogether #stayinghome