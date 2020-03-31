Good Life

These positive acts during lockdown will warm even the coldest heart

31 March 2020
These moments will warm your heart.
As SA enters day five of a 21-day national lockdown, it's easy to feel down about the physical distancing, lack of social interaction and restricted movement regulations. Oh, and the economy.

Of course, SA is not the only country feeling the effects of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Globally, countries are on lockdown, have restriction access and promote staying at home.

Despite the doom and gloom, there have been rays of sunshine and people share how they have started virtual dinners, exercising despite the limitations and seen more kindness over the past few days.

Here are just some examples to warm your heart.

 

SANDF pushing a gogo's trolley

A marathon on a balcony? Yes, it's possible

Virtual dinners - it's a thing

The virtual choir that will melt your heart

Zoom hook-ups

