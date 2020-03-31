Fear, stigma and victimisation mounts as coronavirus hits townships

A Khayelitsha mother fears for her daughter 's life after she allegedly received death threats from her community because she is infected with for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, several people in Alexandra, were also quarantined following contact with a person who tested positive.

The woman in Khayelitsha was the first patient in the township to test positive and was allegedly stigmatised by the community and her landlord apparently kicked her out.

This was revealed by the woman's mother in a WhatsApp voicenote she shared with a women's forum.