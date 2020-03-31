Real test of our humanity likely to come after the lockdown

I haven't left my property in five days. I feel like a baboon trapped in a cage. I irritate my family and they irritate me.

But when I look through my window, I see the wide expanse of False Bay in front of me. I share my home with my wife and our teenager. We have Wi-Fi, Netflix, DStv and many, many books. Our fridge is packed with food. There are bottles of hand sanitiser all over the house. We have running hot and cold water and three toilets.

A man in his forties called Whisper installed a door in my house last Thursday. He lives in Khayelitsha in a tiny shack made of corrugated iron and plastic. His stand is smaller than my lounge, he told me.

He shares that space with five other people. Their toilet and single tap are outside the house.

Whisper is a "piece worker" for a building contractor. If he doesn't work, he doesn't get paid. He has no savings and can't get a loan or an overdraft from the bank. Many of us in the middle classes moan, as the old Afrikaans saying goes, with a white loaf under the arm.

Where will Whisper and his family get food this week? If they comply with the lockdown, what will it be like in two weeks with the six of them staring at each other in that tiny space with no Wi-Fi, TV or books? The first coronavirus infection in Khayelitsha was reported this weekend. When will it reach informal settlements like Diepsloot and Masiphumelele?

By the way, it is by no means certain that the lockdown will end on April 21. If the infection rate hadn't peaked by then, we may well be in lockdown well into May. I'll look across the bay to Khayelitsha, think of Whisper and feel... Feel what? Gratitude that I'm so privileged? Guilt? Anger? Sadness? Despair?