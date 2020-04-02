SABC evacuates parts of TV centre in Covid-19 effort

Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: "The SABC can confirm that as part of its efforts to build resilience in its broadcasting environment during this period, the corporation has established an off-site broadcast area for some of its programmes. This alternative broadcast site has been operational since yesterday [Tuesday]."

She said the move was in line with efforts to ensure the SABC diversified its business operations and minimised the movement of people in its premises.

"We have also ensured that all nonessential staff members are enabled to work remotely. All the employees who worked very closely to the case confirmed have also been sent home," she said.

But the Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu), which welcomed the move, said it was happening more than a week late.

Bemawu spokesperson Hannes du Buisson said the public broadcaster had moved too slow. "We welcome the measures that have been put in place by the SABC by moving the broadcast to Nasrec and other events but those things should have happened a long time ago."

Du Buisson said they raised these issues with the SABC in a meeting on March 19 but the public broadcaster only started acting this week in comparison to other companies, including MultiChoice.