Ekurhuleni clinic closed after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

The City of Ekurhuleni closed the Duduza Clinic indefinitely on Wednesday after a nurse tested positive for the coronavirus.

The nurse had attended a prayer breakfast at Divine Restoration Ministries in Ribblesdale, Bloemfontein, on March 10.

The prayer breakfast took place before the 100 people gathering limit was imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe and the party's chief whip in the national assembly also tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the same prayer breakfast.

The city said the nurse underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 on Monday, after being identified as a contact of the Bloemfontein gathering.