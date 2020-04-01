Nutritious food to consider during the Covid-19 the lockdown

Focusing on eating nutritious meals, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak, is vital.

Combined with physical activity, your diet can help you to reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and promote your overall health. The food we eat influences our body's immune system and how our bodies respond to any infections.

Consumer Line decided to share these healthy recipes which are available in the Clover SA Food Favourites cookbook. The cookbook is filled with great, wholesome and truly South African recipes that will provide you with an omnisensorial experience.

Thokozile Ndlazi of Clover said the recipe book has in part been subsidised by Clover because "we believe that good food and great memories shouldn't be limited by price".

Ndlazi said by purchasing the cookbook, consumers will be actively helping ladies around SA achieve their business dreams through the Clover Mama Afrika project.

She said the project aimed to identify women who were already agents of change in their communities and help train them to become self-sustaining women with skills which then they can use to derive income from, in order to support orphaned and abused children, the elderly and infirm.