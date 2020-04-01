Former ANC Western Cape chair Marius Fransman tests positive for Covid-19

“After a week of waiting for my results, it is now confirmed I tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said.

Fransman said that he had been hospitalised, but was doing “fine” and his family was being taken care of and would also undergo relevant tests.

He said he had also advised those he had come into contact with last month to do the same.

“I am doing well under the circumstances and want to appeal to everyone to get themselves tested if you show symptoms and let’s all start practising good hygiene, adhere to the lockdown regulations, and all join in the call to flatten the curve.”

On Tuesday afternoon, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said five people have died and the number of Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,353.