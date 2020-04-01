KZN teacher (45) dies of Covid-19

A 45-year-old teacher has died in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of Covid-19.

The department of basic education said the teacher from Platt Drive Primary School in Isiphingo died on Tuesday after testing positive several days before.

Another teacher from the same school has also tested positive.

Department of Basic Education's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said a 14-year-old pupil, related to one of the two teachers, in Grade 9 at Ogwini High School in Umlazi township south of Durban, has also tested positive.

"The family of one of the teachers have also tested positive and arrangements have been made to trace all those who may have come into contact with the deceased and the immediate family members," Mhlanga said.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said she was devastated at the loss of the teacher.

“Losing teachers at a time like this is particularly hard when they are instrumental in ensuring that learning and teaching continues during the time of the lockdown. We will make sure that families and colleagues will receive counselling,” she said.

KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he was saddened by the news of the death of the teacher.

“This is another sad reminder that we all need to take the necessary steps and be extra cautious during this time. We really need to also take heed of the government’s call for social distancing, hygiene practices and staying safe. It can happen to anybody and for that reason let’s ensure that we do all that we can to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.