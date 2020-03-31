South Africa

UJ student and staff member test positive for Covid-19

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 31 March 2020 - 15:03
A University of Johannesburg staff member and a student have tested positive for Covid-19.

The country has 1,326 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

University spokesperson Luyanda Ndaba said the staff member had travelled to Europe in early March but had not been to the university since returning to SA.

“He did not make any contact with any staff or students. The student, however, had not travelled anywhere outside the country. The university has also been informed that those whom she had been in contact with have not shown any Covid-19 symptoms,” Ndaba said.

He said both cases were known to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the two were following the required protocols while receiving the necessary medical support at home.

Covid-19 cases rise to 1,326 in SA

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,326 - and three people are confirmed to have died from the respiratory illness.
News
20 hours ago

Limpopo doctor with Covid-19 recovers

Limpopo has recorded its first recovery of a Covid-19 case.
News
1 day ago

12-year-old infected with Covid-19 dies in Belgium

A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago

