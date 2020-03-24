Police urge informants to come forward after Parkview school fire

Exactly how much damage was caused by a fire that ripped through parts of the Parkview Junior School in Johannesburg in the early hours of Tuesday morning is not yet known.

At this stage, an overhead projector, musical instruments – including a piano that was 103 years old – and 300 chairs are among the items damaged within the hall, classroom and storeroom that caught fire.

The Gauteng education department is calling on anyone with information to share it with the police.