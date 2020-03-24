South Africa

Police urge informants to come forward after Parkview school fire

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 24 March 2020 - 16:21
Two men who work at the school were unharmed.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Exactly how much damage was caused by a fire that ripped through parts of the Parkview Junior School in Johannesburg in the early hours of Tuesday morning is not yet known.

At this stage, an overhead projector, musical instruments – including a piano that was 103 years old – and 300 chairs are among the items damaged within the hall, classroom and storeroom that caught fire.

The Gauteng education department is calling on anyone with information to share it with the police.

“Indeed we are disappointed that yet another school has been destroyed by fire,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which took about four hours to quell. Unfortunately the school hall, a learner support classroom and an equipment storeroom were destroyed.

The fire department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

News
8 hours ago

