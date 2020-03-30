Family demands answers after man dies in cross-fire with the police

A 40-year-old Vosloorus man was allegedly gunned down in his yard, leaving four children who were caught in the cross-fire hospitalised. The incident involves Ekurhuleni metropolitan officers.

Acting national independent police investigative directorate (IPID) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: "I do confirm that we received the incident of death as a result of police action that took place in Vosloorus today."

Seisa said the incident involves members of Ekurhuleni Metro Police department.

"We were also told that there are other victims who are still to be interviewed by police. Due to the fact that it is an ongoing incident and our investigators are still in the vicinity, we are unable to divulge much information which is yet to be verified," said Seisa.

Seisa also said it was too early to make arrests at this point.