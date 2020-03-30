Soshanguve residents exposed to sewage in yards

Community leader Tebogo Ndlovu, 35, said they were told that the sewage system had been wrongfully erected on the wrong side of their properties and it's also that it does not have enough capacity to handle the amount of sewage.

"After the matter was reported, the municipality workers came to have a look at the drainage systems and promised to come back and fix it but they have disappeared without trace," said Ndlovu.

"Perhaps the municipality is waiting for the community to come and report the worst first before they can come and fix the sewage."

Resident Doit Kale, 46, said they have been facing the same problems for a while now, seemingly without a solution in sight.

"Every year we are faced with the same challenge of a drainage [blockage] and I believe that it is a sign that not all necessary measures and precautions were taken by the municipal workers to ensure safety and efficient service to our community," said Kale.

Another resident, Kelsie Sehlabane, 49, said: "Our health is compromised as well as our children's safety. We want the municipality to come and assist us before it is too late.

They should re-do the drains, start all over and re-install new drainage systems because when they unblock one drain, the next one also gets blocked."

Despite municipal workers coming to attend to the leaks on Friday, yesterday seven houses were still flooded with sewerage waste water.