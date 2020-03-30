Soshanguve residents exposed to sewage in yards
A part of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, is facing a health hazard as leaking sewage pipes have left seven yards flooded with waste water.
The properties in Block KK in the township have been facing the problem for about six weeks now despite having reported it to the municipality numerous times.
When Sowetan visited the area last week, seven yards were flooded with waste water.
Residents said even when the sewerage system gets unblocked, a few days later another part of the same system nearby gets blocked again and spills waste water into their properties.
Klaas Mafomme, a City of Tshwane communications officer, promised to comment but has not done so for almost a week now.
However, after Sowetan inquired, the municipality sent out a team of plumbers to attend to the leaks on Friday.
Community leader Tebogo Ndlovu, 35, said they were told that the sewage system had been wrongfully erected on the wrong side of their properties and it's also that it does not have enough capacity to handle the amount of sewage.
"After the matter was reported, the municipality workers came to have a look at the drainage systems and promised to come back and fix it but they have disappeared without trace," said Ndlovu.
"Perhaps the municipality is waiting for the community to come and report the worst first before they can come and fix the sewage."
Resident Doit Kale, 46, said they have been facing the same problems for a while now, seemingly without a solution in sight.
"Every year we are faced with the same challenge of a drainage [blockage] and I believe that it is a sign that not all necessary measures and precautions were taken by the municipal workers to ensure safety and efficient service to our community," said Kale.
Another resident, Kelsie Sehlabane, 49, said: "Our health is compromised as well as our children's safety. We want the municipality to come and assist us before it is too late.
They should re-do the drains, start all over and re-install new drainage systems because when they unblock one drain, the next one also gets blocked."
Despite municipal workers coming to attend to the leaks on Friday, yesterday seven houses were still flooded with sewerage waste water.
