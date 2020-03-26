Police will not send you home if you're not wearing gloves or a mask
Police have debunked rumours circulating on social media that South Africans will be required to wear gloves and masks when leaving home for essential goods.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police had received no instruction to enforce rules circulating on social media about protective equipment.
On Wednesday, government made amendments to the disaster management act regarding the restrictions on and movements of people or goods during the lockdown, which starts at midnight on Thursday and continues until April 16.
The amendments emphasised that every person is confined to his or her place of residence, unless for the purpose of performing an essential service, obtaining essential goods or services, collecting a social grant or seeking emergency, life-saving or chronic medical attention.
Movement between provinces, metropolitan and district areas is prohibited.
The amendments, signed off by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, include a list of 28 services which are considered essential.
The services, among others, include:
1. Medical, health (including mental health) and laboratory services;
2. Disaster management, fire prevention, fire fighting and emergency services;
3. Financial services necessary to maintain the functioning of the banking and payments environment, including the JSE and similar exchanges, as well as insurance services;
4. Production and sale of goods;
5. Grocery stores, including spaza shops;
6. Electricity, water, gas and fuel production, supply and maintenance;
7. Critical jobs for essential government services as determined by heads of national or provincial departments, in accordance with the guidance by the department of public service administration (DPSA), including social grant payments;
8. Birth and death certificates, and replacement identification documents;
9. Essential municipal services;
10. Care services and social relief of distress provided to older people, the mentally ill, people with disabilities, the sick and children;
11. Funeral services, including mortuaries;
12. Wildlife management, anti-poaching, animal care and veterinary services;
13. Newspaper, broadcasting and telecommunication infrastructure and services;
14. Production and sale of chemicals, hygiene products and pharmaceuticals for the medical or retail sectors;
15. Cleaning, sanitation, sewerage, waste and refuse-removal services;
A full list of essential goods and services, as well as restrictions of movement, can be found here.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.