Police will not send you home if you're not wearing gloves or a mask

Police have debunked rumours circulating on social media that South Africans will be required to wear gloves and masks when leaving home for essential goods.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police had received no instruction to enforce rules circulating on social media about protective equipment.

On Wednesday, government made amendments to the disaster management act regarding the restrictions on and movements of people or goods during the lockdown, which starts at midnight on Thursday and continues until April 16.

The amendments emphasised that every person is confined to his or her place of residence, unless for the purpose of performing an essential service, obtaining essential goods or services, collecting a social grant or seeking emergency, life-saving or chronic medical attention.

Movement between provinces, metropolitan and district areas is prohibited.