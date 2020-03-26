Boxing SA urges boxers to respect lockdown rules

The board of Boxing SA, under the chairmanship of Peter Ngatane, has flagged out key issues that apply specifically to the professional boxing sector during the 21 days lockdown which was forced by Covid-19 outbreak.

Ngatane, a medical practitioner, has urged all licensees to act responsibly during this period and not break the law in the name of boxing.

"Let us exhibit that we are exemplary pugilists who will not risk to put the name of our noble sport into disrepute by risking to go out for training or road running in violation of the 21 days lockdown directives," he said in a statement.

"Effective from Friday [tomorrow], BSA personnel will be working remotely and thus the national office will be closed until April 16.

"We appeal for understanding in the event that any challenges beyond our control are experienced. During this period and within working hours, we may be contacted through COO Cindy Nkomo and Mncedisi Ngqumba, who is tournament officer for urgent matters."