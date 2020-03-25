WATCH | Furniture factory makes face masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19
Eloquent Designs is playing part during the coronavirus outbreak by making face masks to help prevent spread.
On March 19 2020, the furniture manufacturing company in Nancefield, Johannesburg, started manufacturing masks.
It uses three-ply and 100% cotton, and the masks are waterproof. The company said they are affordable and easily accessible.
Apart from selling the masks, Eloquent Designs said it will donate them to Eldorado Park SA Police Service, charity organisations and an old-age village in area.