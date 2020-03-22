South Africa

Eastern Cape nurse arrested for allegedly stealing face masks

By Luke Charter - 22 March 2020 - 15:23
A nurse in the Eastern Cape was arrested for allegedly stealing face masks
A Butterworth Hospital nurse has been arrested for allegedly stealing four boxes of face masks, according to the Eastern Cape health department.

Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that the nurse was caught in the act and apprehended by security personnel after he attempted to flee by jumping a fence outside the hospital.

Kupelo said that the nurse would “face the full might of the law” as well as internal disciplinary processes.

“We are committed to ridding the department of all officials masquerading as health professionals and we will continue applying our human resources policies while working with law enforcement agencies to achieve this,” he said, adding that “the theft of face masks places doctors, nurses and patients at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.”

