Maps Maponyane forced to close Buns Out 'indefinitely' due to coronavirus

As the country prepares for a 21-day lockdown in a bid to help curb the spread of Covid-19, media personality Maps Maponyane has taken the tough decision to close down his Buns Out restaurant "indefinitely".

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown on Monday night as a desperate measure to prevent loss of lives due to Covid-19. The lockdown starts from midnight on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Maps said he had to close his new fast food joint due to this “indefinite” time.

He said although he tried all he could to keep his staff employed, closing the burger joint was the right thing to do as nobody knows how long crisis mode will continue in the country.

“After trying to stretch out any kind of production, including deliveries, to keep our staff employed and customers happy, we've decided to indefinitely close Buns Out.

“We don't know how long it will be or if we'll survive this period, but it's the right thing to do."