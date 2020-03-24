Events company throws weight behind Covid-19 fight
A black-owned events company has offered to provide marquees and facilities for screening and testing people in the fight against coronavirus.
In an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, C-sqaured, an events company based in Bloemfontein, Free State, said it was willing to provide temporary marquees and professional equipment needed for test facilities in remote areas.
“We need infrastructure to mitigate and assist in fighting the pandemic,” said the company chairperson Ben Moseme.
He said the premier of Free State, Sisi Ntombela, has appreciated their efforts to curb the spread of the virus and confirmed that they are currently planning the implementation of their plan.
“We are also working closely with national and provincial departments of health to assist in providing the infrastructure,” said Moseme.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.