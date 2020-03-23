South Africa

LISTEN | Covid-19: It is safe to donate, virus cannot be transmitted through blood, says SANBS

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 23 March 2020 - 18:30
The SANBS has urged donors to continue donating blood during the coronavirus outbreak.
The SANBS has urged donors to continue donating blood during the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: 123RF/Sudok1

The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) has assured South Africans that donating blood during the Covid-19 outbreak is safe.

The organisation's Dr Pheello Lethola said the service was concerned by the significant drop in blood units being donated as more people practised social distancing and self-isolation.

Lethola said while a decrease in donors was anticipated, the low levels at which the SANBS was receiving blood was concerning.

“This was anticipated given the situation we are in. However, the drop in the amounts is quite significant. Normally, we need to operate with a five-day stock level to know we have enough blood for patients. Currently, the stocks have dropped to less than three days.”

On Saturday, more than 15,400 units of blood which were supposed to have been donated were not, as people feared going into public spaces.

Lethola added that staff and donors were screened for flu-like symptoms and that alcohol-based sanitisers were provided at entrances to SANBS buildings to ensure a clean, safe environment.

Blood-saving measures had been taken. They included doctors being limited to one blood unit at a time to prevent them ordering excess which was not used and enabling doctors to return blood in good condition. 

SANBS expected the demand for blood to be higher during the holiday season and urged the public to donate. 

Zimbabwe system 'inadequate' to take on coronavirus

In Chitungwiza, a town of half-a-million people south of Harare, several women are waiting at the water pump with large cans, concern etched on their ...
News
1 day ago

Auto plant not shutting as worker with coronavirus did not have any contact with colleagues

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) will continue operations at its East London plant despite one of its employees testing positive for the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X