Masondo says yes to being MP after NEC steps in

ANC national executive committee members Ronald Lamola and Dr David Masondo allegedly shunned President Cyril Ramaphosa when he asked them to join his government as deputy ministers in his first cabinet reshuffle in February.

But Masondo has accepted deployment to parliament.

"I have been asked to join parliament by the ANC NEC," Masondo said yesterday.

Former ANCYL deputy president Lamola said: "I was never approached for the position of deputy minister in the Presidency or any other cabinet post."

Masondo denied that he initially declined Ramaphosa's offer; and on accepting a possible deployment as deputy minister of public enterprises, he said: "We all serve at the behest of the ANC."

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said: "I have already spoken to him about the decision and it will happen in May."

Those close to Masondo said the former treasury MEC in Limpopo was being groomed to take over the public enterprises ministry from Pravin Gordan, who has publicly announced that he was serving his last year in government.

A senior ANC member said Lamola had advised the president to consider other young people because he wanted to focus on his law firm.

"The president does not comment on rumours," said Ramaphosa spokes-

woman Khusela Diko.