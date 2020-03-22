Auto plant not shutting as worker with coronavirus did not have any contact with colleagues

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) will continue operations at its East London plant despite one of its employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the health department announced that the Eastern Cape had its first confirmed coronavirus case, a 28-year-old woman.

In a statement on Saturday night MBSA said: “We can confirm that the reported case is an employee of the company who had been in self-isolation since returning from Germany.

“We would like to put your mind at ease: this employee did not return to the manufacturing operations and has not been in contact with other employees of the company since returning from Germany.”