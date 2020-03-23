Covid-19: Standard Bank offers zero percent interest with student loan 'holiday'

Everyone studying full time with a Standard Bank student loan will receive a three-month payment holiday at 0% interest and with zero fees.

This was announced by Standard Bank on Sunday as part of its Covid-19 financial relief measures for customers. The payment relief is also being extended to the bank’s small enterprise customers with turnover of less than R20m.

The relief measures will commence on April 1 and run through to the end June.

The new payment terms will be set up automatically. Only bank clients who do not want to take up the offer need contact the bank to opt out.

The bank said in a statement the relief will not only assist its small business clients with managing their cash flows, but also allow them to honour payments to their own employee base.