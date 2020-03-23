WATCH | Prayer during Covid-19: Joburg mosque ups safety measures

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster last Sunday, many mosques and other religious buildings have closed.

Ramaphosa met religious leaders from many faiths last week to discuss a way forward. As a result, many people have decided to worship only at home.

Some houses of worship are making use of technology to connect with their constituents. Others have chosen to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic but are taking measures to operate within the confines of the law.