Telkom ramps up measures in anticipation of coronavirus lockdown

Network operator Telkom has announced pump R15m to bolster the country's primary healthcare in the battle against Covid-19.

The company's chief executive Sipho Maseko said the funds will be utilised to support healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the battle against the spread of the highly infectious and deadly disease.

The decision by Telkom forms part of a string of measures the fixed and mobile telecoms firm rolled out to combat the virus. The JSE-listed Telkom also announced its employees would this month be paid their salaries earlier in order for them to prepare for a possible lockdown.

The company also announced it would limit non-essential travel, physical contact and gatherings, introduce screening at all its premises and testing for its employees.

In addition, Telkom will introduce zero-rating of educational websites with an aim to support learning and teaching.

Members of the public will also access National Institute for Communicable Diseases and government's coronavirus website freely to inhibit people from obtaining accurate information for infection control.

There have been some fake news about the coronavirus with inaccurate reporting that has sent members of the public in frenzy and panic, hence the government's website to give out accurate information about the virus.

The measures by the network operator come as President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to brief the nation on Monday evening after the number of people with coronavirus infection on Monday went past 400.