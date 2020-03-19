WATCH | Malema tells business leaders to put human lives ahead of profit during Covid-19 crisis

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on business leaders not to monetise the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the leaders of political parties represented in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday, Malema said business leaders should put human lives first instead of trying to make money.

“We don’t want to see anyone taking advantage during this disaster, trying to steal from the poorest of the poor,” said Malema.

The EFF leader said the president should act decisively against anyone who tried to take advantage of the crisis and steal from the poor, “as they did with [former] president Mandela's funeral and Winnie Mandela's funeral”.

He also called on South Africans to adhere to the government's recommendations.