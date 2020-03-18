South Africa

Covid-19: 'Patient zero' has recovered, says KZN premier Sihle Zikalala

By Orrin Singh - 18 March 2020 - 16:03
Officials say China could start clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in late April.
Officials say China could start clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in late April.
Image: STR/AFP

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday that “patient zero”, the country's first confirmed case of Covid-19, had recovered.

Zikalala said at a briefing in Durban that the 38-year-old man from Hilton in the Midlands was ready to be discharged from hospital.

Thursday will mark two weeks since the father of two tested positive for the virus and was subsequently quarantined at home outside Pietermaritzburg.

SowetanLIVE reported that he was among a group of 10 people, including his wife, who had travelled to Italy.

The group returned to SA on Sunday, March 1, via OR Tambo International Airport and later travelled to Durban.

Coronavirus: Proteas players in self-isolation

Proteas players been told to undergo a 14-day period of self-isolation and social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus following their ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Your cash doesn't have coronavirus, don’t give it to criminals: Reserve Bank

As fear over the coronavirus grips Mzansi, criminals have taken the opportunity to scam unsuspecting people.
News
1 day ago

Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet

While many were left shook beyond belief that American singer Keri Hilson thought coronavirus was caused by radiation, rapper Cassper Nyovest offered ...
Pic of The Day
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X