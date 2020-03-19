Second UCT staff member tests positive for Covid-19

He added, “Contact tracing has already begun to identify the people who were in close contact with the staff member and they are all asymptomatic. They are in quarantine at home and are being monitored.”

Moholola said the dean of the affected faculty has communicated the matter to members of the faculty, and that the building where the staff member worked has been closed.

The second case at UCT comes a day after 320 Wits medical students were cleared after being in contact with a student who had earlier tested positive.

A further 30 were in self-quarantine (five in residences and 25 at home).

Wits spokesperson Buhle Zuma said, “The students are constantly being monitored for Covid-19 symptoms and none have displayed these so far. These students are receiving support from the university.”