Hospital beds shortage for very ill Covid-19 patients a possibility, actuarial body warns

At least one-million people might require acute hospital care if there is sustained community transmission of Covid-19 in SA, according to projections by an expert from the Actuarial Society of SA (Assa).

The forecast raises the spectre of a looming shortage of beds for critically ill patients, as only about 1,000 of the 85,000 beds in the public sector are set aside for intensive care, according to Assa member Shivani Ranchod, CEO of Percept Health.

There were approximately 40,000 hospital beds in the private sector in 2016/2017, she said.

The health department had not responded to Business Day’s request for hospital bed figures at the time of publication, but Wits health economist Alex van den Heever estimated that there were approximately 4,960 critical care beds in the private sector in 2017. He estimated there were approximately 2,240 critical care beds in the state sector, which unlike the private sector were currently running at high occupancy rates, topping 80%. Private sector occupancy rates were approximately half that figure, he said.