Covid-19 exposes class, racial inequalities in SA

A few weeks ago, a group of middle-class people went on vacation in Italy and brought with them Covid-19, a virus that is tearing the world asunder. Since then, the number of people who have tested positive in SA has increased exponentially, and by all indications, the worst is yet to come.

While our country has not registered any fatalities, there is a sense that we soon will, because our ailing public health system is ill-equipped to handle a health emergency the nature and scale of Covid-19.

It is a battle that we are unlikely to win, if the virus is to wreak havoc at the scale of what it has done in countries like Italy and China - developed countries with far better infrastructure and resources than us.

On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa stood before the nation to give us an update about some of the key interventions the government is making in order to manage the virus.

As I listened to him, I realised just how deeply Covid-19 exposes the class and racial inequalities in our country.