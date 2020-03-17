South Africa

Driver safety amid Covid-19: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank

By Iavan Pijoos - 17 March 2020 - 11:23
Gautrain bus services in Rosebank have been cancelled.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about Covid-19.

“Some of our drivers have expressed concern about the coronavirus.

“Management is engaging with them and, as a result, there is no bus service in Rosebank,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 62.

