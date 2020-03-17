Driver safety amid Covid-19: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank
All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about Covid-19.
“Some of our drivers have expressed concern about the coronavirus.
“Management is engaging with them and, as a result, there is no bus service in Rosebank,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 62.
Rosebank bus routes : Please note that there is currently no bus service at Rosebank station until further notice.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 17, 2020
Stay healthy while travelling: Corona Virus (COVID-19) Update. pic.twitter.com/SffL5yfpe2— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 15, 2020
Corona Virus: Health and Safety Tips. pic.twitter.com/TOvmLnM5br— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 13, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.