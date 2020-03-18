We are exposed, students claim

A group of radiography students who do practicals at Johannesburg hospitals have expressed concerns about their safety.

On Monday, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) announced the suspension of classes and practicals.

However, because part of their studies include work-integrated learning, they are required to work in hospitals, the students said.

The students, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, said they were forced to work, and do practicals, even though UJ vice chancellor and principal Professor Tshilidzi Marwala ordered that all practicals must be cancelled.

"We work in private and public hospitals, and in one of the hospitals we had a patient who tested positive for corona-virus.

"We are not paid, or covered, by the hospital, and should we catch the virus we are on our own," said one student on behalf of the group.

The students said they work from 7.30am to 4pm, with no compensation.