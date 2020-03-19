Knysna ward councillor and wife in self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

“We are currently in day 5! We have been contacted by the district medical officer. We have also been visited in our home by medical officers from the provincial hospital, and have been called by the national authorities. All the authorities had requested that we do not go onto social media until advised otherwise. We have followed their request, and they have now told us to go ahead,” she wrote.

They suspected they had contracted the virus on a recent overseas trip.

“We arrived back in SA after attending my godson’s wedding in Switzerland, and a few days of sightseeing in Prague and Vienna,” said Candace.

The couple said they had been tested for the virus at the airport upon arrival.