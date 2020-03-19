Peninsula University escapes penalty for contempt of court

A university that failed to comply with a court order compelling it to give 229 staff pay rises has avoided a fine after the vice-chancellor ate humble pie.

Prof Chris Nhlapo, of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), told a labour court judge he was "furious" last November when he learned a month-old arbitration order had been ignored by two directors at the university.

The CPUT staff involved in the case asked judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker to fine CPUT for its contempt of court.

But the judge said there had been no malice on the part of the university or Nhlapo.

"Certain employees of [CPUT] were knowingly avoiding compliance with the [Commission of Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration] award, [but] the institution itself [at the level of management committee and the vice-chancellor] were not aware of the contempt of court," she said in her judgment.

"The court, however, expresses its displeasure by means of a declaratory order and an order for costs."