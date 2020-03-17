Wits law students file urgent application to stop evacuation

Two Wits law students on Tuesday filed an urgent application in which they seek to interdict the evacuation of students from residences.

The application was launched on Tuesday after an announcement by the university on Monday of its decision to go into early recess, giving students 72 hours to vacate their residences.

The urgent application — seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE — was filed in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday. It was filed by law students Lerato Moela and Matsobane Shaun Matlhwana.

Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib and dean of students Jerome September are listed as respondents. The matter is set to be heard by the court on Wednesday morning.