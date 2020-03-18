320 Wits University medical students cleared of Covid-19

“The students are, however, constantly being monitored for Covid-19 symptoms and none have displayed these so far. These students are receiving support from the university,” said Wits spokesperson Buhle Zuma.

Zuma said after meetings with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and government departments, the university was identified as low-risk.

On Monday, the institution decided to close early for the Easter break, asking students to leave the campus and residences within 72 hours.

“We are deeply cognisant that students may have some concerns and challenges around this decision, but we believe that we are acting in the best interests of students and the broader public. Minimising exposure in the institution extends beyond face to face contact within the academic programme, but also in our residences, especially at this relatively early stage of the pandemic,” said Zuma.