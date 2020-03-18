Now UCT's student leaders support call to vacate residences over Covid-19

The president of the student representative council (SRC) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has blamed “rogue elements” in the council for saying students should remain in residences despite an official decision to vacate them in the face of Covid-19.

The call for students to stay put came from the council’s secretary-general and deputy secretary-general, Asemahle Ntumntum and Siseko Kosani, who instructed students to “occupy” and “not vacate” – a call that was made on official SRC letterhead and amplified on its official Twitter account.

Their call for protest read: “DO NOT VACATE. OCCUPY. We call upon all black and progressive wardens, sub-wardens and house committees to reject the instruction of the vice-chancellor and keep our residences open.”

But on Wednesday, SRC president Akha Tutu told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE: “No, we are not occupying. The most sensible thing now is to follow the directive of the university. Of course, there are some rogue elements in the SRC who just disagree for the sake of disagreeing.”