Lost lakeside mall baby found
Police have found a baby who was stolen by a woman who had 'lured' the mother into a fake friendship and offered her a job.
The baby girl went missing over three weeks ago at Lakeside mall in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.Gauteng police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said the baby was found at a house at Maphupheni near Daveyton township yesterday morning.
"Police found the baby girl and spent the whole of yesterday doing medical examination and the biological mother of the child has been reunited with child after identifying her,"said Masondo.Masondo said the suspect has not yet been arrested however they hope to make an arrest soon.
Masondo said the mother first met the woman at the local clinic.After becoming friends they visited each other. The woman promised the mother that she would find her a job.Makhubela said the alleged baby snatcher asked the woman to meet her at Debonairs at the mall for lunch last week.
“When the mother and her baby arrived at the mall, the woman gave her R100 to buy snacks at Checkers.”The mother left her baby and her handbag with the other woman.“When she returned, the woman was nowhere to be found.Police opened a kidnapping case and the search for the 31 - year-old woman continues.
