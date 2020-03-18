Lost lakeside mall baby found

Police have found a baby who was stolen by a woman who had 'lured' the mother into a fake friendship and offered her a job.

The baby girl went missing over three weeks ago at Lakeside mall in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.Gauteng police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said the baby was found at a house at Maphupheni near Daveyton township yesterday morning.

"Police found the baby girl and spent the whole of yesterday doing medical examination and the biological mother of the child has been reunited with child after identifying her,"said Masondo.Masondo said the suspect has not yet been arrested however they hope to make an arrest soon.