Baby stolen from Mamelodi west clinic
Pretoria police were on Sunday searching for a baby who was allegedly kidnapped in Mamelodi.
The three-month-old went missing on Friday.
Police said the child had been taken from a clinic in Mamelodi West.
“The baby was last seen being held by [a woman who] is short in height and was dressed in a grey top, orange leggings and grey and white takkies,” police said in a statement.
Officers called for anyone with information to assist them with information.
