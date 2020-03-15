South Africa

Baby stolen from Mamelodi west clinic

By Naledi Shange - 15 March 2020 - 15:09
Baby disappears from Mamelodi clinic.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Pretoria police were on Sunday searching for a baby who was allegedly kidnapped in Mamelodi.

The three-month-old went missing on Friday.

Police said the child had been taken from a clinic in Mamelodi West.

“The baby was last seen being held by [a woman who] is short in height and was dressed in a grey top, orange leggings and grey and white takkies,” police said in a statement.

Officers called for anyone with information to assist them with information.

Baby 'stolen' after mother is lured into 'friendship' and false job promise

A search is underway for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a two-week-old baby at the Lakeside Mall in Benoni, police said on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN women arrested for staging kidnapping to dupe unsuspecting 'father'

A KwaZulu-Natal mother and her friend were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday after they allegedly hatched a fake ...
News
4 weeks ago

