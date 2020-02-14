KZN women arrested for staging kidnapping to dupe unsuspecting 'father'

“The mother had a six-month-old baby with her and her friend had a one-year-old son. They planned the trip together in order to open a false case since the father was waiting to see his son for the first time,” she said.

Mbele said little did the man know the woman had duped him into believing she had given birth to his son.

“After they were dropped off by the taxi, they went their separate ways and the mother came to Durban Central to report her son being stolen by an unknown female.”

The woman stated under oath that she did not know the woman who took her son.

“Further investigation revealed the child who was reported stolen was not the victim's child. It was her friends son and the motive was to lie to the father.”

Mbele said an investigating officer went to Hluhluwe and found the child who was reported kidnapped was in the home of the woman's friend.

She said both women faced charges of defeating the ends of justice.