Baby 'stolen' after mother is lured into 'friendship' and false job promise

A search is being conducted for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a two-week-old baby at the Lakeside Mall in Benoni, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the mother first met the woman at the local clinic.

“They became friends and would visit each other. The woman promised the mother that she would find a job for her.”

Makhubela said the alleged baby snatcher asked the woman to meet her at Debonairs at the mall for lunch last week.

“When the mother and her baby arrived at the mall, the woman gave her R100 to buy snacks at Checkers.”

The mother left her baby and her handbag with the other woman.

“When she returned, the woman was nowhere to be found.

“Police are still searching for the baby.”

Makhubela said a kidnapping case has been opened.