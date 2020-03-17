Joy as mom is reunited with missing baby boy

It was tears of joy for the Nyambiri family when they were reunited with their three-month-old baby boy Tshegofatsho in the early hours of Sunday.

The baby was found by a couple who heard him crying at the University of Pretoria's Mamelodi campus.

Baby Tshegofatsho was allegedly kidnapped on Friday afternoon by an unknown woman who had befriended his mother at the Mamelodi West Clinic.

The parents told Sowetan they could not eat or sleep without knowing the whereabouts of their baby.

"I'm very happy to be reunited with my baby boy who is unharmed and healthy and I can't believe I'm holding him in my arms again," said a visibly happy Dipuo Nyambiri.