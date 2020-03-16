World

WATCH | Video of teen dancing while being tested for coronavirus rakes in more than 7m views

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 16 March 2020 - 07:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national disaster due to the virus.
As world leaders warn against the deadly coronavirus and countries go into lockdown, Gian Carlos has opted to make light of the pandemic. He shared a video of himself dancing while being tested for the virus at a hospital.

The teenager, wearing a face mask, dances to Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now.

The video has raked in millions of views and impressions on video sharing app TikTok and Twitter.

On social media, some praised the teen for his positivity, while others wanted to know his result.

Carlos used his newfound fame to continue to make fun of the pandemic on Twitter and released the result of his Covid-19 test.

