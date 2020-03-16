WATCH | Video of teen dancing while being tested for coronavirus rakes in more than 7m views
As world leaders warn against the deadly coronavirus and countries go into lockdown, Gian Carlos has opted to make light of the pandemic. He shared a video of himself dancing while being tested for the virus at a hospital.
The teenager, wearing a face mask, dances to Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now.
I don’t think a video could define our generation better than this kid making a tiktok while being tested for corona pic.twitter.com/flVqOMjHSu— Eric D (@ericd) March 11, 2020
The video has raked in millions of views and impressions on video sharing app TikTok and Twitter.
On social media, some praised the teen for his positivity, while others wanted to know his result.
Carlos used his newfound fame to continue to make fun of the pandemic on Twitter and released the result of his Covid-19 test.
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS— giancarlos coris (gc) (@yahomeboiigc) March 12, 2020
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS
I DO NOT HAVE THE CORONA VIRUS
that is all.
all y'all people thinking i actually have the corona virus (when i don't) are really just giving me power: cuz like.. and what if i did have it? don't make me cough on you ??— giancarlos coris (gc) (@yahomeboiigc) March 12, 2020
goodmorning, it's a beautiful day to cough on some strangers ??— giancarlos coris (gc) (@yahomeboiigc) March 12, 2020
