Zim minister's bizarre coronavirus claim: 'It's to punish the West for sanctions'

Zimbabwe’s minister of defence and war veterans, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, claims the coronavirus was unleashed by God to deal with US President Donald Trump and other Western countries for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Speaking on Saturday at a Zanu-PF meeting, as the party's chairperson, Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “Coronavirus is the work of God punishing countries that imposed sanctions on us. They are now keeping indoors. Their economies are screaming just like they did to ours. Trump should know that he is not God.”

The minister’s comments come at a time when Zimbabwe has not officially registered a coronavirus case, but the Senior Hospitals Doctors Association argues that the country is ill prepared and incapacitated to detect the virus.