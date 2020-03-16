South Africa

Father arrested for raping his three minor daughters

By Noxolo Majavu - 16 March 2020 - 17:12
The man allegedly raped his three daughters
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 42-year-old man is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual violence unit (FCS) on Sunday evening in Diekploof for allegedly raping his three daughters.

The social workers who were counseling the minors advised the mother to open a case, after the children revealed that their father had threatened to end their lives if they told the truth.

A case was opened on Saturday that led to the immediate arrest of the father the following day.

The minors aged six, eight and 12 were allegedly raped on separate occasions.

“The South African Police Services views crimes committed against children in a serious light and we will be working hard to oppose his bail application and that he must be kept in custody until the case is ready for trial”, said Sgt Khalipha Mvula in a statement.

The accused is currently detained in Lenasia South police station.

 

