Sex tuition is essential for our kids

Mixed messages from the department of basic education on whether the new sex lessons will be rolled out are confusing.

Our sister newspaper Sunday Times has reported that the department seemed to have abandoned its decision that it would be compulsory to use the newly created graphic material for sex education.

This was after the department's deputy director-general, Granville Whittle, told school governing body federations in January that the workbooks and educator guides were optional.

This was the complete opposite of the threat by minister Angie Motshekga last year that teachers who didn't use the comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) material would be disciplined.

Yes, there was outrage when the public first became aware of the material, with some parents complaining that the study material for grade 4 to grade 12 pupils was too explicit. Some chapters in CSE will teach about condoms and also mention masturbation and oral sex.