Men must resist urge to kill women
The story of Yolanda Dlephu is heartbreaking. Normally, when domestic abuse turns fatal the blame game begins.
Some people begin to ask "why didn't she walk away", while others question the role of the family for allowing the victim of abuse to be brutalised to a point where she ends up being killed.
I honestly don't know what to make of Dlephu returning to Gauteng after her family had successfully sent her back to the Eastern Cape.
The boyfriend must have been very charming in those phone calls.
Believing whatever story he told her has proved fatal. Sending someone money to travel that long distance in order to kill her is beyond cold.
I wish all the women who find themselves in Dlephu's situation could use the escape route provided by family wisely and stay away from the monster, no matter how tempting it is to go back to the abusive relationship.
The sad part is that Dlephu can no longer learn from that mistake.
I still don't know why men are killing women. Are we happy to see our kids growing up in broken homes?
Instead of asking abused women why they don't walk away, we should be asking men to walk away whenever they feel the urge to kill.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville