Men must resist urge to kill women

The story of Yolanda Dlephu is heartbreaking. Normally, when domestic abuse turns fatal the blame game begins.

Some people begin to ask "why didn't she walk away", while others question the role of the family for allowing the victim of abuse to be brutalised to a point where she ends up being killed.

I honestly don't know what to make of Dlephu returning to Gauteng after her family had successfully sent her back to the Eastern Cape.

The boyfriend must have been very charming in those phone calls.