Slain student's family holds out for justice

The Khumalo family is hoping that this week will be the last time they have to travel nearly two hours to Durban from Eshowe, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, when they hear the fate of the man accused of Zolile Khumalo's murder.

Judgment began yesterday in the trial against Thabani Mzolo, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student at her student residence in central Durban in May 2018. Judge Nompumelelo Radebe said the matter would not be concluded in one day. It has been set down until Friday.

"We are hoping that they do something good because it has been quite some time and we are coming from far," said Khumalo's sister Mabongi Myeni. "We have been travelling up and down for this and hopefully this time it's going to come to an end. We believe justice will be done, but it's not on us to say what they have to do."

While Radebe summarised the evidence, about 100 MUT students waited outside, endorsing Myeni's sentiments.