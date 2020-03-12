Eight-year-old poisoning victim to be honoured, FS Premier says

An eight-year-old pupil who mysteriously died after allegedly eating a poisoned candy bar at her Bloemfontein school last week, will be honoured with an administration block under her name at her school.

This was revealed by Free State premier Sisi Ntombela when she visited Tsholetsang Primary School and Relebohile Mokgadi's home in Caleb Motshabi township yesterday.

Relebohile, a grade 1 pupil, fell ill and died at Pelonomi Hospital a few hours after allegedly eating a poisoned candy bar brought to school by another pupil. Six other pupils allegedly shared the candy bar with also fell ill and were rushed to hospital.

Four of the pupils have since been discharged from the hospital early this week.

The fifth pupil is still at the hospital. It's still unclear where the candy bar came from but it is believed it was brought to school by another pupil who, out of her generosity, shared it with other seven pupils - including Relebohile.