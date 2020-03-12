South Africa

Eight-year-old poisoning victim to be honoured, FS Premier says

By Michael Tlhakudi - 12 March 2020 - 11:15
Premier Sisi Ntombela comforts the family of Relebohile Mokgadi who died of poisoning at her Bloemfontein school./Michael Tlhakudi
Premier Sisi Ntombela comforts the family of Relebohile Mokgadi who died of poisoning at her Bloemfontein school./Michael Tlhakudi

An eight-year-old pupil who mysteriously died after allegedly eating a poisoned candy bar at her Bloemfontein school last week, will be honoured with an administration block under her name at her school.

This was revealed by Free State premier Sisi Ntombela when she visited Tsholetsang Primary School and Relebohile Mokgadi's home in Caleb Motshabi township yesterday.

Relebohile, a grade 1 pupil, fell ill and died at Pelonomi Hospital a few hours after allegedly eating a poisoned candy bar brought to school by another pupil. Six other pupils allegedly shared the candy bar with also fell ill and were rushed to hospital.

Four of the pupils have since been discharged from the hospital early this week.

The fifth pupil is still at the hospital. It's still unclear where the candy bar came from but it is believed it was brought to school by another pupil who, out of her generosity, shared it with other seven pupils - including Relebohile.

3 siblings tell mom they love her before dying in crash

"Ma, I love you so much, I will always love you," were the last words six-year-old Aiden Goodal said to her mother when she left for school yesterday.
News
5 hours ago

Ntombela said it would make sense to honour the pupil with the administrative block.

"We are particularly saddened how Relebohile died and seeing that the school has no administrative block, it would be proper to build the school a block and name it after her so that she would be remembered for a long time to come," Ntombela said.

The premier added that relevant authorities, including police, are currently busy with the investigations on the matter.

Ntombela also committed to assist the family with burial costs. She said the state of the shack the family lived in was of great concern, saying her office would engage the human settlements department to help.

Relebohile's mother Sebueng Mokgadi said they had been battling to make ends meet and everyone in the family were cramped in the one-room shack.

Mokgadi said she was uncertain how she was going to bury her child, whose burial is planned for tomorrow.

"I still don't believe my child is no more; we don't want to blame anyone until police finish their investigation," the unemployed mother said.

Alex schoolgirl dies after being hit by stray bullet while eating with family

Two more Gauteng pupils have died, with one of them being killed by a stray bullet
News
1 day ago

Joburg accident claims 10 lives, including 3 school children

Three Gauteng primary school children were among the 10 people who were killed in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle on the R553 ...
News
1 day ago

Three children drown in Limpopo dam

An aunt has told of how she jumped into a dam to retrieve the bodies of her nephew and niece and tried to resuscitate them after they drowned while ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X