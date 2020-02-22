Gauteng schoolgirl killed by lightning

Gauteng education department officials will on Monday be visiting schools to offer counselling after the deaths of two pupils and to investigate “despicable” video footage of fighting at two high schools.

A grade 5 pupil from a primary school in Diepsloot was killed after being struck by lightning on Friday while she was walking home with classmates in the afternoon, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement on Saturday.

And on the same day a grade 3 pupil from Zenzeleni Primary School In Alexandra died in his sleep at home after a short illness.

“We wish to send our heartfelt condolences to both families, friends and the school community, during this time of grief. Indeed this is emotionally draining, however we will soldier on” said Lesufi.

The department said a team would be despatched on Monday to visit the schools to offer the necessary support and counselling.