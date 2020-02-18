Lesufi shaves head first time in 40 years to beat 'bad spell' after school deaths

For the first time in four decades, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has shaved his head — and he's done it for a reason.

“I was advised to shave my head to dispel the bad spell the department is going through. For the first time in 40 years, today I shaved my head. I hope it works,” Lesufi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Since the start of the 2020 academic year, the Gauteng education department has been rocked by the deaths of several pupils and teachers.